Gators Breakdown: Wilson and Grimes return | Henderson and Lingard choose UF

Recent declarations set Florida up nicely for 2020

David Waters

Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes, center, runs with the ball after catching a pass as Missouri defensive backs Jarvis Ware, left, and Khalil Oliver close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The Gators get great news for the 2020 season with the recent announcements of Marco Wilson and Trevon Grimes returning for one more year. Not only did Florida receive positive news on those returning players, but Xzavier Henderson and Lorenzo Lingard choose to further their careers as Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) for this jam-packed episode of Gators Breakdown as the two discuss the recent string of god news. Plus, they share their thoughts on Todd Grantham as a leading candidate for the Mississippi State and look back season predictions.

