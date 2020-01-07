Georgia guard and Raines product Kindley declares for NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, a Raines High School product, declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday.

Kindley, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound redshirt junior guard, made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“To start, thank you God for everything. Coming to UGA from Raines High School has been far more than I could ever imagine. Over the past four years I’ve created bonds that will last a lifetime,” he wrote. “… With that being said and after discussing it with my family, I’ll be forgoing my senior season and will enter the NFL draft.”

If he’s selected, Kindley would become the first Vikings offensive lineman to be taken in the NFL draft since 1978. Larry Brown was a ninth-round selection of the Chiefs that year.

Kindley’s announcement comes four days after another local player, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, announced that he would bypass the NFL draft and return for his redshirt junior season.