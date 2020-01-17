Players Championship announces mobile-only tickets for 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship is going digital.

The tournament announced a handful of changes on Friday for the March event, including the shift to mobile-only ticketing.

Paper tickets will be replaced by mobile-only digital tickets. Tickets can be purchased through the PGA Tour app or at ThePlayers.com. Day-specific tickets can now also be purchased. They start at $25.

The Players is March 10-15 at TPC Sawgrass. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion.

Another change is that parking passes are now required from Tuesday through Sunday. A limited number of free parking passes are available, provided fans carpool with four or more people. Those are limited and need to be downloaded in advance.

“The Players earns its gold-standard label by continuously elevating itself in all areas, year after year,” said executive director of The Players Jared Rice said in a release. “Our move to mobile-only and day-specific tickets is part of a strategic effort to ensure a best-in-class experience for our fans, better anticipate attendance for each day and ultimately increase our impact on the Northeast Florida community.”