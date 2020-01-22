Report: Jaguars to hire former Redskins coach as offensive coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are planing to hire Jay Gruden, the former coach of the Washington Redskins, as their next offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The national insider said in a tweet Tuesday that the “deal isn’t done,” but that the Jaguars are close to making the addition.

News4Jax reported that the Jaguars planned to interview Gruden for the open position after the team parted ways with John DeFilippo.

Gruden spent five-plus seasons as the head coach in Washington before being let go after an 0-5 start. While at Washington, he won the NFC East in his second year but never made the playoffs after that.

But his experience as an offensive coordinator in Cincinnati is much more impressive, with three straight wild-card appearances.

Gruden is also one of the most successful head coaches in the Arena League, leading the Orlando Predators to three Arena Bowls, winning two of them. He also won four Arena Bowls as a player.