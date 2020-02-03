Gators Breakdown: Cornelius Ingram discusses tight end position | 2020 Signing Day primer

Reports from ESPN surfaced over the weekend that Howard University is hiring Florida tight ends coach Larry Scott for their head coaching position. With that news, Florida fans quickly shifted focus to Scott’s replacement and one name kept popping up. Would former Gators’ tight end, Cornelius Ingram, have interest in coaching tight ends at Florida?

Cornelius joined Gators Breakdown's David Waters and The Athletic's Will Sammon to discuss the opening. Also, Ingram hits on the tight end position under Mullen and the head coach's quick success at Florida.

David and Will also get set the stage for Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

