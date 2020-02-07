Five area products invited to NFL scouting combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five players with area ties were among those invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The NFL released the final list of 337 players who were invited on Friday.

Among those going to Indianapolis are three from Gateway Conference schools, Raines alums Solomon Kindley and Michael Pinckney, and White High product Javarius Davis.

Glynn Academy graduate Deejay Dallas and Oakleaf graduate Shaquille Quarterman round out the list of players who were invited.

The scouting combine is Feb. 23 to March 2.