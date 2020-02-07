Sandalwood’s Jennings commits to Florida State

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Branden Jennings is headed to a school that he knows well.

The Sandalwood junior inside linebacker announced his college choice on Friday morning, peeling off a sweatshirt to reveal his father’s old college jersey, No. 44 of the Florida State Seminoles.

That’s where Jennings, an All-News4Jax selection last season, plans to sign with when his time rolls around later this year.

“I had to let them know, Florida State got my word, I’m committed,” Jennings said.

A glance at the top recruits in the Class of 2021, as projected by the major recruiting services. Rankings are as of Feb. 7.

Pos. Player School ESPN 247 Sports 247 Comp. Rivals LB Branden Jennings Sandalwood 48 67 39 46 OT Micah Morris Camden Co. 88 46 44 59 TE Nick Elksnis Episcopal 218 553 328 N/A WR Marcus Burke Trinity Chr. 267 N/A 289 N/A QB Walter Simmons III Oakleaf N/A 353 379 N/A QB Santino Marucci Bartram Trail N/A 499 667 N/A ATH Chris Johnson Ribault N/A 740 551 N/A WR Patrick Bryant Atlantic Coast N/A 553 741 N/A DB Robert Simmons Sandalwood N/A 913 772 N/A QB Jacobi Meyers Ponte Vedra N/A 927 774 N/A WR Shawn Hardy Camden Co. 242 N/A N/A N/A

Jennings’ father, Bradley, was a four-year player at linebacker for the Seminoles from 1998-2001. He had 339 tackles and played on FSU’s national championship team in 1999 and sat by Branden for Friday’s announcement. Branden’s brother, Bradley Jr., is a linebacker at the University of Miami.

“I’m trying to make big championship plays in big time games at Florida State like he did, maybe even better.”

Jennings, a four-star who is ranked as the country’s No. 48 overall prospect by ESPN, is the highest-rated prospect among area players in the Class of 2021.

Camden County offensive tackle Micah Morris (No. 88), Episcopal tight end Nick Elksnis (No. 218, Penn State), Camden receiver Shawn Hardy (No. 242) and Trinity Christian receiver Marcus Burke (No. 267) are among the other area players ranked in the ESPN 300.