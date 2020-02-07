Sandalwood’s Jennings commits to Florida State
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Branden Jennings is headed to a school that he knows well.
The Sandalwood junior inside linebacker announced his college choice on Friday morning, peeling off a sweatshirt to reveal his father’s old college jersey, No. 44 of the Florida State Seminoles.
That’s where Jennings, an All-News4Jax selection last season, plans to sign with when his time rolls around later this year.
“I had to let them know, Florida State got my word, I’m committed,” Jennings said.
A glance at the top recruits in the Class of 2021, as projected by the major recruiting services. Rankings are as of Feb. 7.
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|ESPN
|247 Sports
|247 Comp.
|Rivals
|LB
|Branden Jennings
|Sandalwood
|48
|67
|39
|46
|OT
|Micah Morris
|Camden Co.
|88
|46
|44
|59
|TE
|Nick Elksnis
|Episcopal
|218
|553
|328
|N/A
|WR
|Marcus Burke
|Trinity Chr.
|267
|N/A
|289
|N/A
|QB
|Walter Simmons III
|Oakleaf
|N/A
|353
|379
|N/A
|QB
|Santino Marucci
|Bartram Trail
|N/A
|499
|667
|N/A
|ATH
|Chris Johnson
|Ribault
|N/A
|740
|551
|N/A
|WR
|Patrick Bryant
|Atlantic Coast
|N/A
|553
|741
|N/A
|DB
|Robert Simmons
|Sandalwood
|N/A
|913
|772
|N/A
|QB
|Jacobi Meyers
|Ponte Vedra
|N/A
|927
|774
|N/A
|WR
|Shawn Hardy
|Camden Co.
|242
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Jennings’ father, Bradley, was a four-year player at linebacker for the Seminoles from 1998-2001. He had 339 tackles and played on FSU’s national championship team in 1999 and sat by Branden for Friday’s announcement. Branden’s brother, Bradley Jr., is a linebacker at the University of Miami.
“I’m trying to make big championship plays in big time games at Florida State like he did, maybe even better.”
Jennings, a four-star who is ranked as the country’s No. 48 overall prospect by ESPN, is the highest-rated prospect among area players in the Class of 2021.
Camden County offensive tackle Micah Morris (No. 88), Episcopal tight end Nick Elksnis (No. 218, Penn State), Camden receiver Shawn Hardy (No. 242) and Trinity Christian receiver Marcus Burke (No. 267) are among the other area players ranked in the ESPN 300.
