Sandalwood’s Jennings commits to Florida State

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: High School
Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings does the Tomahawk Chop after committing to Florida State on Friday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Branden Jennings is headed to a school that he knows well.

The Sandalwood junior inside linebacker announced his college choice on Friday morning, peeling off a sweatshirt to reveal his father’s old college jersey, No. 44 of the Florida State Seminoles.

That’s where Jennings, an All-News4Jax selection last season, plans to sign with when his time rolls around later this year.

“I had to let them know, Florida State got my word, I’m committed,” Jennings said.

A glance at the top recruits in the Class of 2021, as projected by the major recruiting services. Rankings are as of Feb. 7.

Pos.PlayerSchoolESPN247 Sports247 Comp.Rivals
LBBranden Jennings Sandalwood48673946
OTMicah Morris Camden Co.88464459
TENick Elksnis Episcopal218553328N/A
WRMarcus Burke Trinity Chr.267N/A289N/A
QBWalter Simmons III OakleafN/A353379N/A
QBSantino Marucci Bartram TrailN/A499667N/A
ATHChris Johnson RibaultN/A740551N/A
WRPatrick Bryant Atlantic CoastN/A553741N/A
DBRobert Simmons SandalwoodN/A913772N/A
QBJacobi Meyers Ponte VedraN/A927774N/A
WRShawn Hardy Camden Co.242N/AN/AN/A

Jennings’ father, Bradley, was a four-year player at linebacker for the Seminoles from 1998-2001. He had 339 tackles and played on FSU’s national championship team in 1999 and sat by Branden for Friday’s announcement. Branden’s brother, Bradley Jr., is a linebacker at the University of Miami.

“I’m trying to make big championship plays in big time games at Florida State like he did, maybe even better.”

Jennings, a four-star who is ranked as the country’s No. 48 overall prospect by ESPN, is the highest-rated prospect among area players in the Class of 2021.

Camden County offensive tackle Micah Morris (No. 88), Episcopal tight end Nick Elksnis (No. 218, Penn State), Camden receiver Shawn Hardy (No. 242) and Trinity Christian receiver Marcus Burke (No. 267) are among the other area players ranked in the ESPN 300.

