Final round of High School 9:12 baseball tournament hits CW17 on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The final day of the High School 9:12 Baseball Classic enters its final day, with three games set for San Souci Park and being televised live on CW17.
The tournament, put on under the umbrella of High School 9:12, is one of multiple events that has come to fruition over the last two years in the area. The Fortegra 9:12 High School Basketball Invitational and the three-game Publix Bold City Showcase are the other competitive events that High School 9:12 has rolled out.
In Saturday’s day of baseball at San Souci Park, Bishop Snyder will face Ponte Vedra at 2 p.m., followed by St. Johns Country Day and Ridgeview at 4:30 and Clay against Nease in the finale at 7. All games will be televised live on CW17.
In last year’s championship round, Ridgeview beat Fletcher 10-6 and Ponte Vedra beat Atlantic Coast 10-3.
High School 9:12 schedule
Monday
Bishop Snyder 12, Englewood 2
Ponte Vedra 11, University Christian 4
Tuesday
St. Johns Country Day 8, Atlantic Coast 2
Ridgeview 13, Paxon 2
Wednesday
Clay 5, Parker 3
Nease 6, Fletcher 5
Thursday
University Christian 8, Englewood 2
Friday
Atlantic Coast vs. Paxon, 4:30 p.m.
Parker vs. Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Bishop Snyder vs. Ponte Vedra, 2 p.m.
St. Johns Country Day vs. Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Clay vs. Nease, 7 p.m.
