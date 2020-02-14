Final round of High School 9:12 baseball tournament hits CW17 on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The final day of the High School 9:12 Baseball Classic enters its final day, with three games set for San Souci Park and being televised live on CW17.

The tournament, put on under the umbrella of High School 9:12, is one of multiple events that has come to fruition over the last two years in the area. The Fortegra 9:12 High School Basketball Invitational and the three-game Publix Bold City Showcase are the other competitive events that High School 9:12 has rolled out.

In Saturday’s day of baseball at San Souci Park, Bishop Snyder will face Ponte Vedra at 2 p.m., followed by St. Johns Country Day and Ridgeview at 4:30 and Clay against Nease in the finale at 7. All games will be televised live on CW17.

In last year’s championship round, Ridgeview beat Fletcher 10-6 and Ponte Vedra beat Atlantic Coast 10-3.

High School 9:12 schedule

Monday

Bishop Snyder 12, Englewood 2

Ponte Vedra 11, University Christian 4

Tuesday

St. Johns Country Day 8, Atlantic Coast 2

Ridgeview 13, Paxon 2

Wednesday

Clay 5, Parker 3

Nease 6, Fletcher 5

Thursday

University Christian 8, Englewood 2

Friday

Atlantic Coast vs. Paxon, 4:30 p.m.

Parker vs. Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Bishop Snyder vs. Ponte Vedra, 2 p.m.

St. Johns Country Day vs. Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Clay vs. Nease, 7 p.m.