Heavy rains push Daytona 500 to Monday

The opening race of the NASCAR season has been postponed until Monday.

Heavy rains washed out most of Sunday’s Daytona 500 after drivers managed to complete just 20 laps.

The race is scheduled to resume Monday at 4:05 p.m.

The start of the race was delayed nearly an hour by moisture on the track. When racing resumed, drivers managed to get in just 20 laps before rain began to fall again.

This is the second time since 2012 that the Daytona 500 has been pushed back by a day due to rain.