Amateur cycling event coming to Clay County this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clay County will serve as host for the USA Cycling Road Amateur National Championships this summer.

The event will bring in 800 cyclists in across several divisions from June 25-28. The event is also scheduled for 2021. The event is expected to make a $2.3 million economic impact in Clay County.

“USA Cycling is excited to bring the Amateur National Road Championships to Clay County,” said Chuck Hodge, USA Cycling Chief of Racing and Events. “This event is a showcase for our young and aspiring athletes as they seek out future success both in the US and abroad.”

Time trial course runs are on June 25, starting and finishing at the Keystone Airport and running through Camp Blanding. Road races are June 26 and 27 on a course at Penney Farms. The final day concludes with the criterium, “a NASCAR-like short and fast cycling race.” That course will be set up near Fleming Island High School.

“We appreciate USA Cycling entrusting Clay County and Airstream Ventures with their Road Amateur National Championships for two years,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures. “Any time you host a national championship, it is a special opportunity, and we look forward to providing the participants, fans, and staff of USA Cycling a truly memorable experience.”