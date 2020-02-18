Driver Ryan Newman continues to improve after wreck

Ryan Newman continues to recover in a Daytona Beach hospital after a violent wreck in Monday’s Daytona 500.

The Roush Fenway Racing team said in a statement on Tuesday that Newman “is awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

Update on Ryan Newman: pic.twitter.com/TdJHDZ3O7O — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 18, 2020

Newman was seriously injured in the accident in the final stretch of the 500, getting bumped from behind and careening into the wall. His car then went airborne and was struck in the driver’s side while upside down by Corey LaJoie.

The impact sent Newman’s car streaking down the track on its roof, with fire and sparks shooting out everywhere.

He was taken from the track immediately to Halifax Medical Center and the sporting world waited more than two hours before NASCAR released a statement that Newman was seriously injured, but that his injuries weren’t life threatening.

The silence on Newman was eerie, and reminiscent of the aftermath of Dale Earnhardt’s death at the Daytona 500 in 2001. Tuesday is the 19th anniversary of Earnhardt’s death on Feb. 18, 2001.