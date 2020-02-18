Hamlin wins Daytona 500 for second straight year

Denny Hamlin survived three big wrecks inside the final 20 laps and won with a dramatic final pass in overtime in the weather-delayed Daytona 500 on Monday night.

Hamlin edged Ryan Blaney by 0.014 in one of the closest Daytona 500 finishes ever.

The attention quickly turned to another storyline, driver Ryan Newman.

Newman overtook Hamlin with a push from Blaney in the final lap, but Hamlin roared back around the final turn. He nudged Blaney, who then hit Newman and sent his car into the wall, then airborne and then barreling down the track on its roof with sparks going everywhere.

Newman was reportedly taken to a local hospital, but the crash was so spectacular that concern for Newman sprang out instantly.

The final 180 laps were run Monday after rain limited the start on Sunday to just 20 laps.

The win was Hamlin’s third Daytona 500, joining victories in 2016 and ’19. He won in the two-lap overtime shootout after the race went off of two cautions.

No 500 would be complete without The Big One.

Hamlin sneaked by Ryan Newman with three laps to go right before the second Big One wreck of the finish. Ross Chastain, running seventh at the time, lost control, dipped low and then veered right and into the middle of the top five and triggered another wreck.

After the restart, Michael McDowell and Clint Bowyer wrecked almost immediately to trigger another caution.

It was a lengthy final 20 laps, triggered by the first Big One on Lap 181.

Brad Keselowski was bumped from behind by Aric Almirola and Joey Logano and sent into the wall. The wreck claimed about 17 drivers, with a handful unable to return.

Jimmie Johnson, who was making his last Daytona 500 start after announcing his intentions to retire after the season, was one of the drives who was unable to return.