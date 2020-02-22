Final stretch: Training for the Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In less than two weeks, thousands of runners will hit the pavement for the 43rd Annual Gate River Run. What are they doing in the final days to prepare them to run 15K?

Dr. Michael Bradburn with UF Health Jacksonville visited The Morning Show Saturday to discuss what a big feat this is can be recreational athletes.

Bradburn said carb loading is important and starting three or four days out, 70% of your calories should come from carbohydrates. And drinking liquids is also important.

“Hydration starts before the race,” Bradburn said. “You want to be pre-hydrated because you know the weather is likely going to be hot and you’re going to be sweating.”

