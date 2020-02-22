Five area girls soccer teams will play for state titles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state championship quest lives on for five area girls soccer teams.
Five — that’s right, five! — area teams won their state semifinal matches on Friday night to advance to next week’s state championship matches at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.
Bishop Kenny beat visiting Lemon Bay by an 8-0 mercy rule to punch its championship ticket in Class 4A. Two St. Johns County programs are headed down to title games.
Bartram Trail will play for a state title for just the second time in program history after edging previously unbeaten Tampa Plant 2-1 in Class 7A.
Ponte Vedra blanked Land O’Lakes 2-0 in Class 5A to punch its fourth trip to a championship match. The Sharks have won titles in 2010 and ’12.
Bolles stayed alive in its quest for a threepeat, using a pair of second-half goals to bounce host Lakeland Christian 3-0 in Class 3A.
Dynasty St. Johns Country Day, winners of eight consecutive state titles, will try for nine in a row. The Spartans blanked International Community School 4-0 in Class 2A.
Creekside was the area’s only team to come up short in the state semifinal round, falling on the road to Venice 1-0 in Class 6A.
Friday’s results
Class 7A
Bartram Trail 2, Tampa Plant 1
Class 6A
Venice 1, Creekside 0
Class 5A
Ponte Vedra 2, Land O'Lakes 0
Class 4A
Bishop Kenny 8, Lemon Bay 0
Class 3A
Bolles 3, Lakeland Christian 0
Class 2A
St. Johns Country Day 4, International Community 0
State championship schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Class 1A
St. Johns Country Day vs. Shorecrest Prep, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Bolles vs. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Bishop Kenny vs. Cardinal Gibbons, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 5A
Ponte Vedra vs. Archbishop McCarthy, 1 p.m.
Class 7A
Bartram Trail vs. Cypress Bay, 7 p.m.
