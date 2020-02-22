Five area girls soccer teams will play for state titles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state championship quest lives on for five area girls soccer teams.

Five — that’s right, five! — area teams won their state semifinal matches on Friday night to advance to next week’s state championship matches at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.

Bishop Kenny beat visiting Lemon Bay by an 8-0 mercy rule to punch its championship ticket in Class 4A. Two St. Johns County programs are headed down to title games.

Bartram Trail will play for a state title for just the second time in program history after edging previously unbeaten Tampa Plant 2-1 in Class 7A.

Ponte Vedra blanked Land O’Lakes 2-0 in Class 5A to punch its fourth trip to a championship match. The Sharks have won titles in 2010 and ’12.

Bolles stayed alive in its quest for a threepeat, using a pair of second-half goals to bounce host Lakeland Christian 3-0 in Class 3A.

Dynasty St. Johns Country Day, winners of eight consecutive state titles, will try for nine in a row. The Spartans blanked International Community School 4-0 in Class 2A.

Creekside was the area’s only team to come up short in the state semifinal round, falling on the road to Venice 1-0 in Class 6A.

Friday’s results

Class 7A

Bartram Trail 2, Tampa Plant 1

Class 6A

Venice 1, Creekside 0

Class 5A

Ponte Vedra 2, Land O'Lakes 0

Class 4A

Bishop Kenny 8, Lemon Bay 0

Class 3A

Bolles 3, Lakeland Christian 0

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day 4, International Community 0

State championship schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Class 1A

St. Johns Country Day vs. Shorecrest Prep, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Bolles vs. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Bishop Kenny vs. Cardinal Gibbons, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Class 5A

Ponte Vedra vs. Archbishop McCarthy, 1 p.m.

Class 7A

Bartram Trail vs. Cypress Bay, 7 p.m.