Gators Breakdown: Carlos Del Rio conversation | Experts tab 2020 class impactful 

The quarterback position gets all the headlines on the football field and that is no different in the world of recruiting either. Gators Breakdown is proud to bring on 2021 Florida QB commit, Carlos Del Rio, as he details his commitment and what it means to be a Gator commit.

David Waters is also joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss why recruiting experts are tabbing Florida’s 2020 recruiting class as difference makers. All that and more on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

Topics include:

Carlos Del Rio Conversation

2020 class impact

“This Is… The Swamp - Episode 1: Earn It” review

Recruiting update: Gage Wilcox, Zach Evans, Marc Britt

