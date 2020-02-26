Make that 9: St. Johns Country Day stretches record title streak again

St. Johns Country Day continues to show that there’s no girls soccer program quite like the Spartans.

On a rainy day at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, St. Johns overwhelmed Shorecrest Prep 4-0 to win the Class 2A state championship on a soggy Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans are girls soccer royalty, winners now of a staggering state-record nine consecutive state titles. Coach Mike Pickett’s program ranks second in state history with 12 championships, trailing on Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (15).

This one, like so many others, was never in doubt.

Hannah Lemieux and Paige Crews scored goals in the opening half, while Mia Sadler and Kamryn Towers added window dressing goals in the second in yet another dominant Spartans effort.

One goal would have sufficed.

St. Johns allowed just nine goals all season, with none of those coming in the state playoffs. The Spartans finished their season on a 21-game winning streak, their lone defeat coming in a 1-0 game to Lake Highland Prep on Nov. 22, 2019.