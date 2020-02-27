Bolles pulls away in 2nd half for girls soccer 3-peat

Make that three in a row for the Bolles girls soccer team.

Bolles made the First Coast-area 2 for 2 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand on a rainy Wednesday evening, edging Carrollton 3-2 in the Class 3A girls soccer state championship.

The win was the third in a row and ninth overall for Bolles (23-6). The Bulldogs have won five titles in the past six years, the lone miss coming in 2017.

The win came just hours after St. Johns Country Day won its ninth consecutive and 12th state championship overall, a perfect start for two of the area-record five girls soccer teams playing for titles.

A tough match for the Bulldogs was 2-all at halftime with a pair of goals by Avery Patterson and tight all the way until the very finish. Alexi Pitt scored the eventual winner less than 10 minutes into the second half and the Bulldogs hung on with defense until the finish.

Bolles outshot Carrollton 18-8, the bulk of those coming in the second half.