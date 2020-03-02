Yannick Ngakoue says he doesn’t want long-term contract in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue says his days in a Jaguars uniform are over.

Monday morning, he posted a message on Twitter, saying “The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere.”

Ngakoue will be a free agent later this month, and he reportedly wants to be the highest-paid defensive end in the league at around $22 million per season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Jaguars plan to use the franchise tag on Ngakoue, and he informed the team he will not sign a long-term deal.