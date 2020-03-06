Former MLB player, Atlantic Coast coach arrest on domestic violence charge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Chicago Red Sox pitcher and current employee of Duval County Public Schools was arrested last month on a domestic violence charge.
According to court documents, Joel Clark Davis, 55, was arrested Feb. 15 on a charge of violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence and he remains in the Duval County jail. The injunction for protection was filed in 2012 and extended the following year.
Davis was the head baseball coach at Atlantic Coast High School since the school opened in 2011 until earlier this year. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney spoke with him and a couple of other coaches at the school on Friday and was told Davis was going through a tough time, but he didn’t elaborate.
Atlantic Coast’s website lists him has a physical education and health teacher at the school.
