Furyk & Friends tournament coming to Timuquana Country Club next year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new PGA Champions tournament will be played in October 2021 in Jacksonville, set to be an annual event to bring awareness and funding to charities throughout Northeast Florida, PGA golfer and Ponte Vedra Beach resident Jim Furyk announced.

A resident of the area for more than two decades, Jim Furyk, together with his wife, Tabitha, launched a Foundation in 2010. That group, together with Constellation and PGA Tour are behind the tournament. Furyk, who will turn 50 on May 12, will serve as the tournament’s official host.

The announcement was made at the 10th annual Furyk & Friends Concert on Sunday night at the famed 17th hole at Championship Course at TPC Sawgrass, host of this week’s Players Championship.

“We are beyond excited for this opportunity to bring the Constellation Furyk & Friends to the city of Jacksonville,” said Jim and Tabitha Furyk. “We look forward to continuing to offer music, food and fun along the fairways of Timuquana Country Club all to support local charities in our community.”

As part of Sunday’s announcement, Constellation pledged to contribute $100,000 to the Foundation in 2020 in support of Jim and Tabitha’s efforts to help children and families in need across North Florida.

Timuquana Country Club is a 1923 Donald Ross design and has hosted a number of national, state and local tournaments, including the 2002 United States Senior Amateur Championship. The course, which sits on the banks of the St. Johns River, was the home club for 13-time PGA Tour winner David Duval, who will also turn 50 in 2021.

All three rounds of the Constellation Furyk & Friends will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable provider of PGA Tour Champions. For more information on the event, visit JimAndTabithaFurykFoundation.com.