Jaguars place franchise tag on Yannick Ngakoue.

The Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Friday.

Ngakoue can play during the 2021 season for the average of the top five highest-paid players at his position, $19.3 million. He may also negotiate with other NFL teams.

If Ngakoue signs an offer sheet from another team, the Jaguars can match the terms of that offer. If the Jaguars do not, they will receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Ngakoue has one other choice. He can not sign the offer sheet and sit out the year in an attempt to force the Jaguars’ hand.

In four seasons in the NFL, Ngakoue has recorded 37.5 sacks, including a career-high 12 in the Jaguars 2017 AFC championship game season. He has also become proficient at forcing turnovers, creating 14 fumbles and two interceptions in four years.

Earlier in March, Ngakoue tweeted out that he had let the Jaguars know that he was not interested in signing a long-term deal to stay in Jacksonville.