Gators Breakdown: Coronavirus impacts UF sports

2020 spring sports, basketball, football all affected by outbreak

David Waters, News4Jax

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: A general view during the game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
In an unprecedented move due to the coronavirus, the NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring sports. Also affected is spring practice for the Gators football team as all organized team activities have been suspended until April 15.

David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) break down the aftermath of these decisions and how it has shaken up the college sports world.

