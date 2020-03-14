Gators Breakdown: Coronavirus impacts UF sports

In an unprecedented move due to the coronavirus, the NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring sports. Also affected is spring practice for the Gators football team as all organized team activities have been suspended until April 15.

David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) break down the aftermath of these decisions and how it has shaken up the college sports world.

