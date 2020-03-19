63ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: The Gator Panel - Impact of coronavirus outbreak for Gators football 

Media members discuss the effects the coronavirus are bringing to the gridiron

David Waters, News4Jax

The Gator Panel
“Gators Breakdown” and “Stadium and Gale” present another edition of The Gator Panel.

Various Gators media members sound off on the coronavirus outbreak and what it means for Florida football this spring and the rest of the year.

Featuring:

  • David Waters - Gators Breakdown
  • Dan Thompson - Stadium and Gale
  • Zach Abolverdi - Locked on Gators
  • Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

