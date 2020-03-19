Gators Breakdown: The Gator Panel - Impact of coronavirus outbreak for Gators football
Media members discuss the effects the coronavirus are bringing to the gridiron
“Gators Breakdown” and “Stadium and Gale” present another edition of The Gator Panel.
Various Gators media members sound off on the coronavirus outbreak and what it means for Florida football this spring and the rest of the year.
Featuring:
- David Waters - Gators Breakdown
- Dan Thompson - Stadium and Gale
- Zach Abolverdi - Locked on Gators
- Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun
