UNF signs hoops coach Driscoll to contract extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Driscoll is staying put with the University of North Florida men’s basketball team.

The school announced on Friday that Driscoll had agreed in principle to an extension that keeps him with the program through May 2025. Driscoll has coached the Ospreys for 11 seasons and led UNF to its third regular season Atlantic Sun Conference title in the past six seasons.

"First of all, I want to thank President [David] Szymanski and Coach [Lee] Moon for continuing to believe in the culture we have worked to establish," Driscoll said in a statement.

"It's a culture committed to helping young men of character become champions on the court, in the classroom and out in our UNF/Jacksonville community. Carrie and I are excited to have the opportunity and blessing of continuing our career at UNF for many years to come. We are also grateful for the chance to move forward with our mission alongside our loyal staff. We are eager for next season's reload following another amazing championship season led by a senior class that departs with the full understanding of our core principle of reaping what you sow."

UNF finished its season with a 21-12 mark and a 13-3 record in the Atlantic Sun Conference and had accepted an invitation to playing in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament before the NCAA scrapped the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ospreys have won double figures in games every season under Driscoll. He is 184-179 in his career.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to extend Coach Driscoll's contract and have him leading our basketball program for several years to come," said athletic director Lee Moon.

“I also want to acknowledge the support and assistance of President Szymanski in making the extension a reality. During his time at UNF, Coach Driscoll has established a standard for developing a championship-level culture both on and off the court. He has built a highly competitive climate along with a true family atmosphere, which is a goal of our entire athletics department. Our team’s on-court successes are important but just as important to me has been the solid character of men that Coach Driscoll and his staff have produced in the classroom and the community. He has been an important and integral factor in demonstrating a unique UNF while connecting our team, the athletic department, the UNF campus and our Jacksonville community together. This extension is a reflection on his dedication and commitment to North Florida as well as an investment in continuing our goal of being a championship caliber basketball program year in and year out.”