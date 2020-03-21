How area players fared in college baseball in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The college baseball season ended prematurely due to the NCAA canceling spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. News4Jax combed through the rosters of the nearly 300 Division I baseball teams to update how players from the First Coast area fared in the abbreviated 2020 season.

A glance at how those players did. An * indicated redshirt. Other college sports will be updated in the coming weeks.

Position, Player, Year, Local tie, College, How they fared

IF, Connor Aldrich, Fr., Trinity Christian, Charleston Southern, Started 16 games and hit .161 with 5 RBI, 3 runs.

P/1B, Ryan Ayrey, Jr., Fletcher, Bethune-Cookman, Hit .213 with 6 2Bs, 4 RBI, 2 runs. No decisions in 4 IP, with 2 Ks, 0.00 ERA.

P, Hunter Barco, Fr., Bolles, Florida, Was 2-0 with 1.40 ERA in 5 appearances, 26 Ks in 19.1 IP.

P, Tommy Ben, So.*, Atlantic Coast, Florida A&M, Logged 2.2 IP in 4 appearances with 3.37 ERA, K.

P, Nikolas Bitner, Jr., Flagler Palm Coast, Florida Gulf Coast, Logged 15.1 IP with 15 Ks, 4.70 ERA in 5 appearances.

P, Will Bowdoin, So., Glynn Academy, Mercer, Logged 7 Ks in 4.1 IP, 6.23 ERA.

P, Troy Britts, So., St. Johns Country Day, Liberty, Appeared in 9 games (11.2 IP) with 4 Ks, 2 earned runs and a save. One of lowest ERAs (1.54) on the team.

C, Brooks Bryan, So., Camden County, Charleston Southern, Did not record any statistics.

P, Holden Bunch, Fr., Camden County, Charleston Southern, Did not record any statistics.

IF/OF, Daniel Cantu, Fr., Creekside, USF, Saw action in 12 games. Hit .182 with a pair of 2Bs and an RBI. Scored 3 runs.

P/C Mike Cassala, Jr.*, Bartram Trail, Jacksonville, Was 1-2 with a save with 21 Ks in 17 IP.

P/1B, Zach Chappell, So., Ponte Vedra, UNF, Was 1 for 3 in 3 games and logged 12 IP with 10 Ks, 5.25 ERA.

P, Jackson Cullen, Sr., Camden County, Southern, Did not log any statistics.

OF/P, Garrett Delano, Sr., West Nassau, Brown, Started all 12 games and was hitting .167 with 3 RBI, 9 runs scored. On the mound, was 1-2 with 5.00 ERA, 16 Ks in 18 IP.

OF, Brock Edge, Jr., Columbia, Florida, Played in 11 games (2 for 6) and had an RBI.

P, Tyson Ellis, So., Columbia, Troy, Was 0-2 with 7.20 ERA, 12 Ks in 10 IP.

OF, Cole Escher, Jr., Clay, Middle Tennessee State, Played I n12 games and drove in a pair of runs. Hit .175 and stole 2 bases.

P Kevin Faulkner, So., Ponte Vedra, Jacksonville, Logged an appearance and gave up a couple earned runs.

IF, Max Ferguson, So., Bolles, Tennessee, Hit .333 with action in 13 games, including 12 starts. Had 6 RBI, 2 HR, 2 2Bs.

P, Ryan Fultz, Sr., Bolles, Troy, Was 1-0 with 13 Ks in 8 IP, 3.38 ERA.

P, Collin Garner, Jr., Nease, Brown, Was 1-2 in 3 appearances with 13 Ks in 16 IP, 3.38 ERA.

OF, Jered Geis, Fr., Sandalwood, UNF, Was 2 for 4 in 7 games with a stolen base and scored a run.

P, Elijah Gill, Jr., Providence/SJRSC, East Carolina, Appeared in 4 games and logged 5.1 IP, with 8 Ks, 10.12 ERA.

P, Jack Gowen, So., Charlton County, Georgia, Logged 5.2 IP in 4 appearances, 3.18 ERA, 10 Ks.

IF, Jackson Greene, Jr., Suwannee, Florida State, Hit .190 with a pair of 2Bs, 11 runs, 10 RBI.

C/IF, Nathan Hickey, Fr., Providence, Florida, Made 13 starts and played in 15 games. Team-best slugging percentage (.622). Hitting .311 with 4 HR, 7 RBI, pair of 2Bs.

P, Max Holmes, So.*, Providence, USF, Missed all of 2019 with injury and hadn’t played so far in 2020.

C/IF, Kyle Huber, So., Nease, Fairleigh Dickinson, Hit .184 in 13 games with 12 starts. Had 5 RBI and scored 3 runs.

IF, Clemente Inclan, Jr., Bolles, North Carolina, Played in 6 games and was 1 for 8 (.125) with a pair of RBI and 3 walks this season.

OF, Ethan Jenkins, Fr., Mandarin, Florida A&M, Played in 9 games with 11 Abs, with one walk.

C, Kyle Jenkins, Sr.*, Mandarin, Alcorn State, Started 11 games. Hit .132 with a HR, 8 walks, 6 RBI.

OF, Randon Jernigan, So., Brunswick, Georgia, Hit. 273 in 10 games with a start.

IF, Austin Knight, So., Bolles, Tennessee, Hit .190 with 6 RBI, 2 HR in 10 games.

P, AJ Labas, So.*, Trinity Christian, LSU, Was 1-2 with 20 Ks in 25.1 IP. Allowed just 3 walks. Took a medical redshirt last year.

P, Nolan Lepkoski, Fr.*, Mandarin, UCF, Pitched 1/3 of an inning against Siena.

P, Patrick Libby, Fr., Bolles, Furman, Appeared in 3 games (3.2 IP) and struck out 2 and had a 7.36 ERA.

P, Avery Love, Fr., Yulee, Jacksonville, No decisions, but struck out 7 in 6.1 IP and didn’t allowed a run.

P, Nick Love, So., Yulee, Jacksonville, Appeared in 8 games with a 3.24 ERA, 8 Ks in 8.1 IP.

OF, Blake Marabell, Sr., Bartram Trail, UNF, Started all 16 games and hit .238 with 8 runs, 7 RBI and 5 2Bs.

IF, Austin Martin, Jr., Trinity Christian, Vanderbilt, Led team in batting (.377) and started 16 games. Had 11 RBI, 6 2Bs and team-highs in slugging percentage (.660) and on-base percentage (.507).

P, Chris Mauloni, Jr., Oakleaf, Jacksonville, Had a save and was 1-1 in 5 appearances with a 3.18 ERA, 12 Ks in 5.2 IP.

IF/P, Hueston Morrill, So., Suwannee, Oklahoma State, Hit .258 with a pair of HRs, 6 2Bs, 4 RBI. Fielding percentage was stellar (.969).

P, Tyler Myrick, Jr.*, Columbia, Florida International, Was 0-2 with 6.50 ERA, 12 Ks in 18 IP.

P, Tyler Naumann, Jr., Parker, Jacksonville, Appeared in 7 games with a 0.77 ERA, 17 Ks in 11.2 IP.

P, Landon Nevill, Jr., Baker County, Florida A&M, Appeared in 5 games with a save, 3 Ks, 13.50 ERA.

OF, Eli Rawlinson, Jr., Creekside, Bradley, Hit .206 with 6 RBI, 2 HR, 2 2Bs.

IF, Kyle Richardson, So., Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville, Played in 11 games and hit .167 and scored a couple runs.

P, Tony Roca, Fr., Ponte Vedra, UNF, Was 1-0 with 11 Ks in 16.1 IP, 3.31 ERA.

IF/OF, Alec Sanchez, So., Providence, Florida International, Hit .294 in 13 starts after transfer from Florida State. Drove in 10 runs. Made just one error in 110 chances.

OF, Noah Searcy, Jr., Atlantic Coast, Georgia Southern, Hit .211 in 12 games with 10 starts. Had 5 2Bs, 3 RBI.

P, Will Shepherd, So., Bolles, Dartmouth, Had not logged any playing time during the team’s seven games.

IF/P Dylan Simmons, Fr., Trinity Christian, Florida State, His .378 average was second highest on the team. Also 7 RBI, 4 2Bs. OBP of .489 was team best.

P, Hamp Skinner, Sr., Bolles, Samford, Went 1-0 with 16 Ks in 17.1 IP.

P, Nathan Skinner, So., Bolles, Dartmouth, Was 0-1 with 7 Ks in 8 IP.

IF, Trey Spratling-Williams, Jr., Episcopal, UNF, Started 15 games. Hit a pair of HR. Drove in 7 runs and scored 7 times.

IF, Jason Swan, Jr., Atlantic Coast, Georgia Southern, Hit .235 and started 15 games. Had 9 RBI, 4 2Bs.

OF, Tucker Talbott, Fr., Providence, Florida, Had not logged playing time.

OF, Tanner Thomas, Sr., Fleming Island, Virginia Tech, Played in 14 games with 12 starts and hit .286 with 5 RBI and scored 4 runs. Hit .240 as a junior with 28 RBI, 12 extra-base hits.

P, Jose Visaez, Jr., University Christian, UNF, Logged 1/3 of an inning.

P, Dante Visconti, Fr., Bartram Trail, Florida Atlantic, Was 1-1 with 13 Ks, 6.59 ERA in 13.2 IP.

P, Aaron Wainright, Fr., Camden County, Georgia Southern, Had not logged any playing time.

OF, Jacob Young, So., Ponte Vedra, Florida, Led team in batting (.450) and hits (27). Had 4 doubles, 12 runs, 9 RBI.