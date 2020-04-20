Yannick Ngakoue started social media battle and Tony Khan finished it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yannick Ngakoue started another Twitter rant on Monday.

Tony Khan finished it.

Ngakoue, the disgruntled Jaguars defensive end, took to social media — again — to tell the franchise to hurry up and deal him, and also engaged in a back and forth with Khan.

“Tired of the back and fort @Jaguars. Let’s get this s*** done.”

That led to a brief exchange between Ngakoue and Khan, owner Shad Khan’s son, and the Jaguars’ senior vice president of football administration and technology.

Ngakoue tweeted that Tony Khan needed to quit hiding, to which Khan responded: “I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again).”

Ngakoue wasn’t satisfied with that response and it led to an interesting social media tiff between the two.

“Since your feeling might today let’s both let the world in on the truth. We been had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason.”

He ended the tweet with a clown emoji.

Tony Khan wasn’t done: “It’s a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet."

Ngakoue’s reply: “Just trade me. I don’t need the speech.”

Tony Khan’s clincher: “Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price today btw.”

Ngakoue has been given the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Jaguars, guaranteeing him roughly $18 million for 2020. Ngakoue has said that it’s not about money and wants out of the organization. He has yet to sign his franchise tender.

