Jaguars stay put, take Florida corner CJ Henderson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The rebuild has begun with a major defensive addition.

Jacksonville’s latest roster reset started on Thursday night, with the Jaguars staying put and taking Florida cornerback CJ Henderson ninth overall in the NFL draft.

For a roster with as many holes across the board, cornerback was one of the two biggest glaring holes.

Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) was widely regarded as the draft’s No. 2 cornerback (Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah went third to Detroit) and his arrival is much needed.

Jacksonville’s secondary has been strafed with defections since its run to the AFC championship game two years ago. The players who started that game, AJ Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, were both dealt since last year.

Henderson had 92 tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups and four sacks in three seasons with the Gators. The knock on Henderson is his tackling ability. But he projects as a starter early, especially with Tre Herndon and Rashaan Melvin penciled in there now.

The Jaguars had been rumored to be looking to trade up.

Two hours prior to the draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars had contacted Detroit about trading up to the No. 3 spot, but that deal never materialized. A trade back never took shape either and the Jaguars stayed and fortified their secondary.

The board went according to many mock drafts, with just one surprise before Jacksonville’s pick, the Giants taking tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia at No. 4.

The Jaguars are coming off a 6-10 season that was arguably the most disappointing on- and off-the-field combination in franchise history. The on-field product was ragged. And the off-the-field material was one rough headline after another.

Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin drew a scathing rebuke from the NFL Players Association and was ultimately fired by owner Shad Khan. Ramsey forced his way out of town through a trade. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is in the midst of trying to do the same.

Last year’s big ticket free agent signee, Nick Foles, was dealt this offseason. Mainstays like Calais Campbell and Bouye were traded. Others, like defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and receiver Marqise Lee were cut.

The Jaguars began the draft with a pair of first-round picks, their own at No. 9 and the Rams at No. 20, acquired in the midseason trade of Ramsey.