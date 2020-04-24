Jaguars stay with defense, pick LSU DE Chaisson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars wrapped up their two-pick night of the opening round of the draft by staying on the defensive side of the ball.

Eleven picks after they selected Florida cornerback CJ Henderson, the Jaguars took LSU defensive end/linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson to cap their first night of the draft.

Chaisson, a redshirt sophomore, had 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season for national champion LSU. He missed his sophomore year with a torn ACL but returned to produce a career season last year.

The Jaguars aren’t done yet.

Jacksonville has 10 picks remaining and numerous holes to fill.

They plugged two of them on Thursday night.

Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) could likely morph into a replacement for Yannick Ngakoue. He was a linebacker for the Tigers, but could line up at defensive end in the Jaguars 4-3 defense, much like last year’s No. 1 pick, Josh Allen did.

The Jaguars stayed away from adding offensive weapons in the first round and weren’t swayed by the talent at receiver.

LSU’s Justin Jefferson (6-1, 202 pounds) was projected as one of the draft’s top four receivers and remained on the board with the Jaguars picking at 20.

The run on the more visible receivers (Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s Ceedee Lamb) played out before Jacksonville’s second pick. Ruggs went 12th to the Raiders, Jeudy went 15th to the Broncos and Lamb went 17th to the Cowboys.

The No. 20 pick was from the Rams from their trade of Jalen Ramsey last year.

The No. 9 pick, Henderson filled a gaping hole in the secondary created by trades of AJ Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.