Jaguars draft Oakleaf High product Shaq Quarterman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shaquille Quarterman is coming home.

The former Oakleaf High School star was selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, bringing the Miami true senior linebacker back to North Florida.

Quarterman was the No. 140 pick overall as Jacksonville continued to remake its defense.

Quarterman was a star at Oakleaf and helped the Knights pivot from 0-10 and 1-9 seasons before he got there and guided the Knights to a 12-1 record by the time he was a junior. His passion and work ethic made him a natural leader in high school.

In college, he was even better.

Quarterman was a monster at Miami, starting every game in his career and finishing ninth in school history with 356 tackles. He was a multi-year All-ACC selection and is a brute on the football field, a throwback-type of linebacker who loves to hit.

Quarterman becomes the first Oakleaf High product to be selected in the NFL draft.

Quarterman is the first local high school product to be drafted by the Jaguars since cornerback Dee Webb in 2006. Webb, who played at Ed White High School, was a seventh-round selection out of Florida.