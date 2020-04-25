News4Jax draft reaction: Second day helps fill more needs for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Day 2 of the NFL draft is in the books and we look at how the Jaguars fared on Friday night. Rounds 4-7 of the NFL draft are Saturday beginning at noon.

Justin Barney

Through two days of the draft, I like what the Jaguars have done. Their roster needed significant help on defense and they addressed that with three of their first four picks. On Friday, Laviska Shenault Jr. was the guy in the second round and I think that’s the sexy pick that fans were looking for. Jacksonville needs playmakers and by college highlights alone, Shenault is that. He’s not a burner, but he’s a football player. A playmaker. Jacksonville’s roster isn’t filled with those types of players.

Davon Hamilton is likely a rotational piece along the defensive line earlu, but could very well play a larger number of snaps should the Jaguars employ a 3-4 defensive front at times. His size and ability to get to the quarterback (six sacks last season) would be a nice boost as an interior lineman.

Are these picks that are going to wow the fanbase right now? No. But they are building blocks, and by all early accounts, high character locker room guys who won’t become distractions along the lines of what we’ve seen the last 12 months with the Jalen Ramseys and Yannick Ngakoues.

Jamal St. Cyr

We knew the Jaguars needed to add some firepower on offense and they drafted Laviska Shenault Jr. from Colorado. He has a special run-after-the-catch ability. He does have some injury concerns and that is the only reason he was available in the second round. Shenault is not a great route runner and the Jaguars will just have to get creative and get the ball in his hands. Shenault is very talented. If he can stay healthy and the Jaguars can think outside of the box, good things with happen.

It took until the third round for the Jaguars to add a big guy but they finally did it. Hamilton is a real big boy at 320 pounds. He will help to shore up the run defense. Early on, he will be a role player but Hamilton has some penetration skills. In his one season as a starter, he had six sacks. Hamilton will have some work to do if he wants to match those numbers in the NFL.