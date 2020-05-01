81ºF

Updated ESPN 300 recruiting rankings include 4 area prospects

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: High School
Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings does the Tomahawk Chop after committing to Florida State last February. (News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four area high school players remain ranked in the ESPN 300 recruiting rankings, although they all slipped in the updated chart.

The area has two players ranked inside the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2021, Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings and Camden County offensive tackle Micah Morris.

Jennings, a Florida State commit, slipped to No. 68 from 48. Morris, who committed to Georgia last month was No. 93, a slide from his previous spot at No. 88.

Trinity Christian receiver Marcus Burke went from No. 267 to 275. And Episcopal tight end Nick Elksnis, a recent Florida commit, is now ranked No. 283. He was previously 218.

ESPN 300 football recruiting rankings

RankPositionPlayerHeightWeightHigh schoolCollege
68.LBBranden Jennings6-3225SandalwoodFlorida State
93.OTMicah Morris6-4330Camden CountyGeorgia
275.WRMarcus Burke6-3170Trinity ChristianUncommitted
283.TENick Elksnis6-6220EpiscopalFlorida

