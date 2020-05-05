72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Freshman OL Issiah Walker enters transfer portal | Florida loses recruiting momentum

Walker enters portal without ever suiting up and the Gators have hit a wall after fast start for the 2021 class

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Florida Gators, recruiting, Kyle Trask, 2021, issiah walker
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head Coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators looks on during warms up prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head Coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators looks on during warms up prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

There’s never a dull moment in Gator Nation and that rings true once again for this busy episode of Gators Breakdown. A true freshman will transfer and plenty of storylines on the recruiting front headline this episode.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as reports surface of true freshman OL Issiah Walker entering the transfer portal. Also, the guys break down where recruiting stands for the Gators and what to look forward to.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.