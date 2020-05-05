Gators Breakdown: Freshman OL Issiah Walker enters transfer portal | Florida loses recruiting momentum

There’s never a dull moment in Gator Nation and that rings true once again for this busy episode of Gators Breakdown. A true freshman will transfer and plenty of storylines on the recruiting front headline this episode.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as reports surface of true freshman OL Issiah Walker entering the transfer portal. Also, the guys break down where recruiting stands for the Gators and what to look forward to.

