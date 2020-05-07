Gardner Exotic? QB Minshew gets a Jaguar King bobblehead figure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hey all you cool Jags and kittens, time to get your Gardner Minshew bobblehead figure.

A company named FOCO released its third Minshew bobblehead figurine, this one with a twist.

Minshew is pictured as the Jaguar King, an obvious play on the viral Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The lead character in that series, Joe Exotic, a flamboyant roadside zoo owner in Oklahoma, wages a yearslong battle against nemesis and animal rights activist Carol Baskin in a struggle about Exotic’s treatment of tigers.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has a fun new bobblehead figure out by the company FOCO. (FOCO website)

The only bad news? You’ll have to wait to get it.

FOCO is taking preorders for the newest Minshew bobblehead. It is scheduled to ship no later than Aug. 10. You can order the new bobblehead here. There are two other Minshew bobbleheads available; one of him portraying Napoleon Dynamite’s Uncle Rico, and another of Minshew in a leisure suit.

Minshew developed cult-hero status in Jacksonville last season, going 6-6 as a starting quarterback and making expensive free agent signee Nick Foles an afterthought. Jacksonville traded Foles this offseason.

With his jorts and bandanas and leisure suits and mustache, Minshew became an instant hit in town. On the field, he was very good for a bad team. Minshew passed for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns.