All-News4Jax girls basketball: BK’s Jasmyne Roberts leaves no doubt this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jasmyne Roberts was a good basketball player when she arrived at Bishop Kenny.

Two years later, she’s the best.

Roberts, a 5-11 junior guard for the Crusaders and the All-News4Jax girls basketball player of the year, has paced Kenny to back-to-back state runner-up finishes. She knows that the pieces are certainly in place for another run in 2021 — if Kenny continues to put in the hard work that’s required.

“We’ll be good, we just have to keep working and I feel like it’s only going to go up from here for Bishop Kenny girls basketball,” Roberts said. “It’s not the end when I leave. I feel like it’s going to get better with time.”

Kenny, with Roberts in the lineup, has been exceptional. They’ve been the area’s last team standing each of the past two seasons.

Her growth over two years with the Crusaders has been substantial.

Numbers don’t tell the story of Roberts. Her scoring inched up (18.4 to 18.8 ppg) and her rebounding decreased (9.7 to 7.4 rpg), but those alone give an unfinished look at her improvement.

Roberts’ confidence and playmaking ability both took a giant leap forward. As a sophomore, she looked like one of the best players on the court. As a junior, there was absolutely no doubt that Roberts was.

In the past, Roberts, who played at Yulee High School as a freshman, was good enough to take it to the basket and finish. As her game evolved, Roberts has gotten more comfortable stepping out and taking a 3-pointer or spotting up for a quick jumper.

Roberts said that maturity developed over the past two seasons and playing within a system that demands accountability and a “we-over-me mentality.”

“Coach [Charlsea] Clark definitely developed me into more of a complete player,” she said. “Last year when I was a sophomore we faced American Heritage and they were a lot bigger than us, stronger than us, faster than us. Coach was like, ‘that’s not happening again. We’re not going to get beat by a team because we’re not physical enough.’”

All-News4Jax girls basketball team

FIRST TEAM

Position, Player, High school, Class

G Nyla Allen, Raines, Sr.

Notable: Guided the Vikings, the area’s No. 1 the bulk of the season and led them to a 28-2 finish. Averaged 13.5 ppg and 4.7 steals.

C Skylar Baltezegar, Middleburg, Jr.

Notable: Averaged a double-double (12.6 points, 12.2 rebounds) for the 19-7 Broncos. Charleston Southern commit.

F Britany Range, Middleburg, Sr.

Notable: Versatile player can play the wing or run the point. Averaged 19.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 4.4 apg. Scored 1,785 points in her career. Seton Hall signee.

F Jasmyne Roberts, Bishop Kenny, Jr.

Notable: Easy choice among area coaches as News4Jax player of the year. Averaged 18.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.4 steals, 3.2 assists.

G Taliah Scott, Bolles, Fr.

Notable: Breakout season for Bulldogs shooting guard, who averaged 20.8 ppg and 6.2 rpg for 18-10 Bolles.

PG Amari Wright, Sandalwood, Sr.

Notable: A four-year player for the Saints who surpassed more than 1,000 career points and enjoyed the best statistical season of her career in 2019-20 (17.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 5.8 apg, 5.5 spg). Seton Hall signee.

SECOND TEAM

Position, Player, High school, Class

G Asiana Britt, Ribault, Fr.

Notable: Trojans were tough from top to bottom, with Britt the ringleader of a deep team. Sher averaged 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds per game.

G Ahliah Brown, Raines, Jr.

Notable: Second-leading scorer on Raines, she averaged 12 ppg for 28-win, regional finalist Vikings.

G Brianna Ellis, Flagler Palm Coast, Sr.

Notable: New Orleans signee lead FPC in scoring, assists and steals (13.7 ppg, 3.8 apg, 3.1 spg) and to District 1-7A title.

G Taylor Gardner, Creekside, Jr.

Notable: Led Knights in scoring (14.2 ppg) and steals (3 spg). Added 4 rpg for 16-8 Knights.

C Jada Jones, Sandalwood, Fr.

Notable: First season was a stellar one, averaging a double-double (14.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg) for 16-12 Saints team.

G Na’Haviya Paxton, Columbia, So.

Notable: Top player in Columbia County averaged 16.3 ppg, 7.7 rpog and 4.7 spg

HONORABLE MENTION

F Jada Atkins, Ribault, Sr.

G Sierra Calleson, Bartram, Sr.

G Kiley Channell, Keystone Heights, Fr.

G Anteria Evans, Menendez, Sr.

G Macie Faucett, Orange Park, Sr.

F Mackenzie Flakus, Episcopal, Jr.

C Zada Freeman, Fernandina Beach, Sr.

G Jessamy Gaetanos, St. Joseph, Jr.

C Dyllan Hanna, Bartram Trail, So.

F Ellie Jackson, Mandarin, So.

F Janiya Jackson, St. Augustine, So.

G Fantasia James, Oakleaf, Fr.

F Shurrell Jefferson, Atlantic Coast, Jr.

G Maddy Lippy, Creekside, Sr.

G/F Stephanie Manherz, Nease, Jr.

G Cara McCarthy, Bishop Kenny, Sr.

G Emily McIntosh, Creekside, So.

G Maddie Millar, Bishop Kenny, So.

F Jamia Nesmith, Bishop Kenny, Jr.

G Ella Ortman, Providence, Fr.

F Brianna Raynor, Parker, Sr.

F Selah Reddick, Raines, Jr.

F Emma Richard, Fleming Island, Jr.

G Sophia Rueppell, Nease, Fr.

G Shekinah Sanders, Bolles, Sr.

G Kyra Stauble, St. Augustine, Jr.

G/F Lauren Stewart, Flagler Palm Coast, So.

G Ashley Thompkins, Bolles, Jr.

G Kaylah Turner, Oakleaf, Fr.

G Niya Williams, Episcopal, Sr.

G/F Kiana Wilson, Parker, So.

G Shanyia Winn, Lee, Sr.

G Rhiana Youmans, University Christian, Jr.