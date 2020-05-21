Georgia announces high school athletes can return to conditioning on June 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia High School Association has proposed that athletes can return for summer conditioning programs on June 8 it said in a board of trustees meeting on Thursday.

The initial proposal for allowing students to return for conditioning on June 1 was pushed back a week after several board members expressed concerns for that soon of a start date.

“The plan is restrictive and provides for conditioning only. As the data related to COVID-19 continues to improve, restrictions may be reduced after input from our health care professionals and guidance from our Governor. Please make every effort to follow the recommendations and restrictions included in the guidance provided,” the GHSA said in a release.

Workouts are for conditioning only, with no sports equipment like footballs or basketballs permitted. The GHSA has proposed groups of no more than 20 per sport, coaches included, at facilities. Locker rooms and shower facilities and water fountains remain off limits.

The Florida High School Athletic Association has not made any announcements related to athletes returning since April 20.

The National Federation of State High School Associations released expansive guidelines this week to help states outline a return to facilities and ultimately, getting back on the field.

A handful of other states have announced dates for high school sports to return. The Indiana High School Athletic Association was the first to announce a return date, saying on May 8 that school sponsored activities like sports could return July 1.

Michigan set June 1 as a return, provided state restrictions are lifted. South Carolina plans to resume June 1.