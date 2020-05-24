Gators Breakdown: Charles Montgomery commits to UF | Football team back on campus in June
Four-star athlete Montgomery chooses UF over Maryland
The Gators add a versatile weapon to their commit list as four-star athlete Charles Montgomery commits to Florida over Maryland.
Join David Waters as he breaks down the commitment and type of player the Gators are getting in Montgomery. Also, on this episode, David discusses student-athletes returning to campus in June and the NCAA tabling the one-time transfer waiver.
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.