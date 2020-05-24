Gators Breakdown: Charles Montgomery commits to UF | Football team back on campus in June 

The Gators add a versatile weapon to their commit list as four-star athlete Charles Montgomery commits to Florida over Maryland.

Join David Waters as he breaks down the commitment and type of player the Gators are getting in Montgomery. Also, on this episode, David discusses student-athletes returning to campus in June and the NCAA tabling the one-time transfer waiver.

