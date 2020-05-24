86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Charles Montgomery commits to UF | Football team back on campus in June 

Four-star athlete Montgomery chooses UF over Maryland 

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Florida Gators, recruiting, 2021, charles montgomery, covid
A sign on top of the stadium as the Florida Gators host the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 11, 2008 in Gainesville, Florida.
A sign on top of the stadium as the Florida Gators host the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 11, 2008 in Gainesville, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Gators add a versatile weapon to their commit list as four-star athlete Charles Montgomery commits to Florida over Maryland.

Join David Waters as he breaks down the commitment and type of player the Gators are getting in Montgomery. Also, on this episode, David discusses student-athletes returning to campus in June and the NCAA tabling the one-time transfer waiver.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.