84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Lorenzo Lingard eligible | 2020 Opponent Whiparound - Part 2

Former five-star, and Miami Hurricane, brings more depth to running back room 

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Florida Gators, 2021, Lorenzo Lingard, Georgia Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, Missouri Tigers, FSU, Seminoles
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 22: Lorenzo Lingard #1 of the Miami Hurricanes runs with the ball against the Florida International Golden Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 22: Lorenzo Lingard #1 of the Miami Hurricanes runs with the ball against the Florida International Golden Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (2018 Mark Brown)

One of the biggest areas for improvement for the Gators in 2020 is the running game and that position received some great news as transfer Lorenzo Lingard has been granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Join David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as they break down the running game with Lingard now on the depth chart. Also, David wraps up the 2020 opponent whiparound coverage with quick previews of Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Florida State.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.