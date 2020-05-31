Gators Breakdown: Lorenzo Lingard eligible | 2020 Opponent Whiparound - Part 2

One of the biggest areas for improvement for the Gators in 2020 is the running game and that position received some great news as transfer Lorenzo Lingard has been granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Join David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as they break down the running game with Lingard now on the depth chart. Also, David wraps up the 2020 opponent whiparound coverage with quick previews of Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Florida State.

