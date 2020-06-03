Several area districts taking measured path back for high school athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Summer and youth sports camps are off and running but returning to sports for high school athletes remains a work in progress in several area school districts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on May 22 that youth sports and camps were permitted to reopen and activity in parks and at select schools had picked up since that span. But high school sports are another slice of the pie and the return has been slow going due to safety precautions.

As of Wednesday afternoon, only four of the 10 districts in the Northeast Florida region had reopened on a limited basis for conditioning for athletes. Bradford, Nassau, Putnam and Union counties all opened facilities this week.

Clay, Duval and Flagler counties had not announced reopening schedules, but plans were in the works to address those within the week.

Baker and St. Johns counties are planning June 15 returns for athletes. Columbia County hopes to have plans in place for a June 15 return, said Principal Thomas Hosford of Columbia High in Lake City.

“We need to be as safe as possible, follow all the CDC guidelines. I think if we get back toward the middle of June [like several other area districts] we’ll be in great shape,” said First Coast football coach and Athletic Director Marty Lee. “Get the kids acclimated to conditioning and take all the safety precautions. I do believe Duval County will have a good plan. My biggest question is, are we going to start the [fall practice] season on July 27?”

July 27 is the official start date for football practice in Florida. Preseason games are Aug. 14.

The Georgia High School Association announced that its high schools could return to facilities June 8 if plans were in place from individual districts that outlined safety precautions to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

The Florida High School Athletic Association has been silent on any substantive information regarding a return to campus. Numerous area coaches have expressed frustration in that lack of communication. The FHSAA has largely deferred reopening plans to local districts.

How do the mid-June reintroduction of athletes to high school campuses look in the big picture? Schools have loaded up on safety precautions and been bombarded with literature on the best and safest ways to

Sherree Alvarez with the Bradford County School District said in an email that progress in returning has been slow but positive.

“So far, the reopening has gone well. Parents seem more confident in sending their students knowing these are the safeguards in place and our numbers increased from 50 on Monday to 70 on Tuesday,” she said.

“This is also giving us the opportunity to identify the logistical challenges that may be associated with daily wide-spread screening and enhanced sanitation and hygiene procedures. We also hope the protocols will teach our students to be more personally aware of social distancing and habitually washing hands/sanitizing surfaces.”

This week, Iowa high school athletes became the first in the country to have athletes return to practice, according to USA Today. Baseball and softball practice for summer high school sports, a rarity in the prep landscape, resumed Monday in Iowa.

Area school districts open for high school athletics