Gators Breakdown: 2020 preview magazines like Florida to capture SEC East

One of the biggest questions for the 2020 college football season is if Florida can beat Georgia and capture the SEC East? If annual preseason magazines are any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down what the preseason publications are saying about Florida and why they are so high on the Gators.

