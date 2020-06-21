Gators Breakdown: Recruiting update as Wilcoxson, Mitchell, Young commit to Florida

It’s been an eventful few days for the Gators on the recruiting trail as defensive backs Kamar Wilcoxson, Dakota Mitchell, and Jordan Young commit to Florida.

David Waters breaks down what each bring to the Gators and where recruiting stands heading towards July.

UF Memorial Tribute for Tyler Hall: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-tyler-hall-family?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

