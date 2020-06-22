Glynn Academy suspends football workouts until next month due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Glynn Academy will stop football workouts until early next month after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Rocky Hidalgo said in a series of tweets late Sunday night that the program would suspend workouts until July 6 following the Georgia High School Association-mandated dead period.

“In an attempt to be proactive against the spread of Covid19 in our community, the Glynn Academy Red Terrors’ football program is suspending workouts until July 6. This is in response to one of our players testing positive Sunday for Covid19,” Hidalgo said.

The GHSA allowed schools to return to workouts on June 8 and implemented a dead week of no activity from June 28 to July 4.

The National Federation of State High School Associations detailed numerous safety precautions that programs could use to help prevent COVID-19.

In the area, Bradford, Nassau and Union counties returned to workouts on June 1. Alachua allowed students to return on June 8. Putnam had a June 11 return. Baker, Clay, Columbia, Duval and St. Johns counties resumed workouts June 15. Flagler County starts back today.