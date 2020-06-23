Florida confirms 11 athletes test positive for coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida has had 11 athletes test positive for coronavirus since April, the school confirmed on Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated’s Zach Goodall was the first to report the news.

“Dating back to April, we’ve had a total of 11 student-athletes from several of our teams test positive,” Gators athletic director Steve McClain said in a statement. “As we’ve said before, we will have positive tests and with guidance from UF health we feel we are well-positioned to manage those cases.”

Florida didn’t identify the athletes or the sports that the athletes play.

It joins a growing list of colleges to announce positive COVID-19 tests for athletes who have resumed workouts. Alabama, Clemson, Florida State and UCF are among schools that have announced that athletes there have tested positive.