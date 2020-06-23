90ºF

Florida confirms 11 athletes test positive for coronavirus

Justin Barney, Sports editor

A general view during the game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida has had 11 athletes test positive for coronavirus since April, the school confirmed on Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated’s Zach Goodall was the first to report the news.

“Dating back to April, we’ve had a total of 11 student-athletes from several of our teams test positive,” Gators athletic director Steve McClain said in a statement. “As we’ve said before, we will have positive tests and with guidance from UF health we feel we are well-positioned to manage those cases.”

Florida didn’t identify the athletes or the sports that the athletes play.

It joins a growing list of colleges to announce positive COVID-19 tests for athletes who have resumed workouts. Alabama, Clemson, Florida State and UCF are among schools that have announced that athletes there have tested positive.

