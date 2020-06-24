76ºF

Gators Breakdown: Making the case for Florida or Georgia in 2020

The debate between the SEC East rivals rages on

David Waters, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators shake hands following a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
A clear front runner in the SEC East is in question for the first time in a few seasons. Recently, Georgia has been the leader in the division, but many experts see Florida making its move in 2020.

David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) are joined by Braden Gall (Athlon Sports), Robert Steltenpohl and Spencer Van Horn (A Rich Tradition: College Football Podcast) to debate Florida or Georgia as the winner of the SEC East.

