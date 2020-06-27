Donna Marathon Weekend to go virtual in 2021

One of the Jacksonville area’s signature running events, the Donna Marathon Weekend, has announced it will be held virtually in February 2021.

The decision was made amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This decision — like many, these days — was not made lightly,” said Amanda Napolitano, executive director of the Donna Foundation.

About 5,000 runners took part in the weekend’s 5K, half-marathon and marathon races that happened in February 2020 at Jacksonville’s beaches.

The event’s 2021 campaign of “Everywhere, Together” will involve virtual race experiences, so participants can complete the races wherever they are.

Registration will open July 1. Runners can learn more and register at www.breastcancermarathon.com.

The Donna Foundation said two other events -- The Players Donna 5K in October and a new Mother’s Day Your Way event in May -- will also be presented in a virtual format.