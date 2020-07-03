Glancing at area players in MLB’s 60-player pools this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Major League Baseball is closing in on starting its abbreviated season and quite a few players with area ties are on the 60-man player pools that teams are permitted to have. Players reported to camp this week and the regular season is expected to begin July 23 or 24.

Position, Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Entering his seventh season in MLB, he’s a .270 hitter with 354 RBI and 110 HRs. A true star, Baez graces the cover of “MLB The Show 20″ video game this year.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Blue Jays, An 11th-round draft pick in 2016, he’s 18-15 in four seasons in the minors with 236 Ks in 207.2 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, He went 13-4 last season despite missing a chunk of the season on the injured list. He’s 41-21 in his career.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, White Sox, He’s back after missing all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He’s 17-13 in three seasons in the minors with 300 Ks in 266 IP.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, A career .263 hitter with 20 HRs, 116 RBI since making his MLB debut in 2016 with the Mariners.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Logged MLB experience last year and in 2017. A career .266 hitter (he hit .309 last year in 21 games) with 21 RBI and 5 HRs.

IF Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Nationals, A 14-year MLB veteran, Kendrick, 36, won a World Series with the Nationals last year. He’s a .294 career hitter with 125 HRs and 710 RBI.

P Wallker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Is 1-4 in his MLB career after making his debut with the Padres in 2018. Has struck out 28 in 37.2 IP.

IF Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Entering his 12th season in the bigs and a career .298 hitter with 719 RBI and 135 HR.

C Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Marlins, Has spent seven seasons in the minors and a career .214 hitter with 156 RBI, 24 HR.

P Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Logged just 5.1 IP last season while rehabbing injuries most of the year. Entering his 13th year in the bigs. Is 36-19 with 21 saves in 560.1 IP, 578 Ks.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, A career .216 hitter with 162 RBI, 45 HR.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Looking for his third season at the MLB level. He’s 4-8 with a 4.71 ERA, 70 Ks with Toronto.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Entering his fourth season at the MLB level, he’s a career .254 hitter with 60 RBI and 9 HR.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, A .241 hitter in 61 career MLB games with 25 RBI, 7 HR. Has been banged up with injuries at the MLB level.

OF Myles Straw, St. Johns River State College, Astros, Logged 65 games in the bigs over the last two seasons. Hit .274 with a HR, 8 RBI in that span.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, The area’s longest-tenured MLB player, Wainwright, 38, is entering his 15th season. Is 162-95 in his career with 2,103.2 IP and 1,776 Ks.