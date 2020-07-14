Results from this week’s Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 40th anniversary Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament is this week out of Jim King Park at Sisters Creek. Results from the tournament will be posted here.

Joe Shugart’s One Time boat out of St. Augustine won the High Rollers tournament with a catch of 38.64 pounds. Ed Batt’s Batt Line crew out of Jacksonville won the Past Champions tournament with a 46.47-pound catch.

High Rollers results

Monday

Place, Captain, Boat, Hometown, Weight

1. Joe Shugart, One Time, Saint Augustine, 38.64

2. Vincent Serrano, Vanisea, Orange Park, 38.51

3. Chip Crabtree, Vamoose, Jacksonville, 37.07

4. Hayden Englert, Four Reel, Ponte Vedra, 36.29

5. W. Tyler Patterson, Snatch-Um, Jacksonville, 35.19

6. Billy Crabtree, Null, Jacksonville, 33.76

7. Tommy Rady, Salt Life Food Shack, Neptune Beach, 30.51

8. Ben Hinson, Badsport, St Augustine, 28.71

9. Marshall Adkison, Ms Bonefield, Jacksonville, 28.35

10. Andy Rodgers, Knot With Out Me, Jacksonville Beach, 27.6

11. Ron Hilliard, Jax Coastal, Jacksonville, 27.09

12. Timothy Beasley, Bull Gator, Jacksonville, 26.96

13. Jerry Carter, Real Quick, Jacksonville, 25.21

14. Gary Terrell, Hoos On First, Jacksonville, 24.44

15. Ronald Hildum, Sweet Caroline, Green Cove Springs, 23.99

16. Dennis Sergent, Ankle Shot, Jacksonville, 23.46

17. Ronnie Worsham, Trivial Pursuit, Jacksonville, 22.87

18. Robbie Sabiston, Zulu Canu, Jacksonville Beach, 21.43

19. Marc Padgett, Fin Nikki, Jacksonville, 21.4

20. Heather Way, Second Chance, Bunnell, 20.38

21. Steve Proctor, Blue Magic, Jacksonville, 19.81

Past champions results

Monday

Place, Captain, Boat, Hometown, Weight

1. Ed Batt, Batt Line, Jacksonville, 46.47

2. Chip Crabtree, Vamoose, Jacksonville, 37.07

3. Tommy Rady, Salt Life Food Shack, Neptune Beach, 30.51

4. Robert Bishop, Fishbuster, Jacksonville, 30.27

5. Ben Hinson, Badsport, St Augustine, 28.71

6. Marshall Adkison, Ms Bonefield, Jacksonville, 28.35

7. Jeremy Macdonald, Rid'n Dirty Jacksonville Beach, 28.33

8. Benny Hendrix, Won't Back Down Fernandina, 27.84

9. Robert Holmquist, Bull Gator St. Augustine, 26.96

10. Todd Crawford, Time Machine Jacksonville, 26.86

11. Randy Smith, Hittn Bottom Jacksonville, 25.37

12. Jerry Carter, Reel Quick, Jacksonville, 25.21

13. Richard Geiger, Wavebuster, Jacksonville, 25.13

14. Dennis Sergent, Ankle Shot, Jacksonville, 23.46

15. Chris Stephens, Beer Money, Jacksonville, 22.98

16. Ronnie Worsham, Trivial Pursuit, Jacksonville, 22.87

17. Robbie Sabiston, Zulu Canu, Jacksonville Beach, 21.43

18. Michael Youngblood, Tighten Up, Jacksonville, 20.53

19 Heather Way, Second Chance, Bunnell, 20.38

20. Steve Proctor, Blue Magic, Jacksonville, 19.81

21. Roger Walker, Streaker, Jacksonville Beach, 17.76