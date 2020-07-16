Jaguars sign 1st-round draft pick CJ Henderson; 7 of 12 picks now signed

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars continue to fill out their rookie class, signing first-round pick CJ Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Henderson’s contract is a $20.5 million deal that is fully guaranteed. Like all first-round picks, it is four years and includes a fifth-year option.

Pen to paper for our top pick 🖊@HendersonChris_ has signed his rookie deal! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/RenW9J9BKk — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 16, 2020

Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds), who was the No. 9 overall pick, was the first of two Jaguars first-round selections in last April’s draft. LSU defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson was the No. 20 pick. He remains unsigned.

Henderson is the seventh member of the 12-player Jacksonville draft class to sign, including second-round receiver Laviska Shenault and fourth-round linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, an Oakleaf High School graduate.

Henderson, a University of Florida product, is expected to open as the starter opposite Tre Herndon. He was second-team All-SEC as a sophomore and played in nine games with 33 tackles as a junior.