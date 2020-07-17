Pro motocross event at WW Ranch moves to Sept. 26 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship released its updated schedule and a new date for a Jacksonville stop.

The WW Ranch National will be held Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. at the park on Jacksonville’s Westside. It was originally planned for July 25 before the tour halted its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WW Ranch hosted the event last year as the US Assure Florida National. Airstream Ventures CEO Alan Verlander said that last year’s motocross event brought 20,000 people into Jacksonville.

The event will be televised on MavTV, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

In last year’s event, Marvin Musquin won the 450 class and Justin Cooper won the 250 class.

Jacksonville is one of nine stops — and the only one in Florida — on the pro motocross tour in the adjusted schedule. The first event is Aug. 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Milles, Tenn.