Flag football world championships on CW17 Sunday include several local teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sports may be at a standstill, but the games are still going on in the flag football world.

CW17 will air the Flag Football World Championships the next two Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. The championships were held in Orlando before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the sports world to grind to a halt.

Teams are still competing during the pandemic, although there’s no bigger stage now than the World Championships. The area was well represented at that event.

Six teams from the Northeast Florida area competed in the 4V4 men’s pro division and another two were in the 5V5 non-contact men’s pro division.

Sik Wit It and Wet N Dirty, two of the Jacksonville-based teams in the pro division, both fared very well in the event.

“It was awesome, a great environment, probably the toughest tournament competition-wise, that we’ve ever been in,” said David Price, a quarterback and co-captain of Sik Wit It. “We probably played 21 to 23 games in three days.”

Price said that while he’s only been a member of Sik Wit It for the past five seasons, the core group of players have been apart of the squad for more than 10 years. Sik Wit It and Wet N Dirty are two of the area’s most prominent flag teams.

Price said that those teams recently reached the championship round of a tournament in Pineville, NC.

The Flag Football World Championships will also be televised on July 26 at 2:30 p.m. on CW.