Gators Breakdown: Championship Rewind - 2008 National Championship | Burke, McMillon commit 

2008 was a season of high expectations for Gator football.

With returning Heisman Trophy quarterback Tim Tebow, and a roster filled with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball, Florida was a popular pick to win its second national title is three years.

After suffering just one loss in the regular season, the Gators were tasked with stopping the reigning Heisman winner, Sam Bradford, and Oklahoma’s high-powered passing attack that averaged 54 points a game.

David Waters is joined by Tate Casey (Gators tight end 2004-2008) and Brandon James (Gators athlete 2006-2009) to take a look back at Florida’s hard-fought win over Oklahoma in route to the program’s third national championship.

Also, David shares an update in the world of recruiting as Florida gains commitments from wide receiver Marcus Burke and safety Donovan McMillon.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

