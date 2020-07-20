90ºF

Gators Breakdown: Championship Rewind - 2008 National Championship | Burke, McMillon commit 

A look back at Florida’s third football national championship . Good news on the recruiting trail.

David Waters, News4Jax

MIAMI - JANUARY 08: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Florida Gators holds the championship trophy at the podium following the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the FedEx BCS National Championship Game at Dolphin Stadium on January 8, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
2008 was a season of high expectations for Gator football.

With returning Heisman Trophy quarterback Tim Tebow, and a roster filled with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball, Florida was a popular pick to win its second national title is three years.

After suffering just one loss in the regular season, the Gators were tasked with stopping the reigning Heisman winner, Sam Bradford, and Oklahoma’s high-powered passing attack that averaged 54 points a game.

David Waters is joined by Tate Casey (Gators tight end 2004-2008) and Brandon James (Gators athlete 2006-2009) to take a look back at Florida’s hard-fought win over Oklahoma in route to the program’s third national championship.

Also, David shares an update in the world of recruiting as Florida gains commitments from wide receiver Marcus Burke and safety Donovan McMillon.

